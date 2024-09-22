Play Button
Katie Price to make Panto debut as 'wicked stepsister'

Aoife Kearns
Katie Price claims "no-one will believe it" after being offered a classic Panto role.

The former glamour model teamed with Kerry Katona, will star as the 'wicked stepsisters' in a Cinderella production this Christmas.

The reality stars insisted on the character name change from the 'ugly stepsisters' because they "don't like the word".

The pair met on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2004 and have been close friends since.

