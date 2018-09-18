Katie Taylor documentary to hit Irish cinemas this October

Katie Taylor’s struggles and victories are set to be shown in a new fly-on-the-wall documentary coming this October.

‘Katie’ follows the Olympic boxer as she picks herself up following her 2016 shock defeat in the Rio Olympics.

The film originally premiered at the Galway Film Fleadh earlier this year and it is now being released to the public.

This will be a rare opportunity to see what really goes on in the life of the notoriously private champion.

Taylor has won six amateur European championships, five world amateur championships and most famously, an Olympic Gold Medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Taylor after winnning gold in London 2012.

Ross Whitaker directs the sports doc and said it was a ‘privilege’ to work with Katie.

“[Katie] might be shy and private, but she has that presence that draws the camera and the audience to her.”

‘Katie’ will hit Irish cinemas on Friday, October 26.

