Katy Perry announces new album 143

Katy Perry announces new album 143
Katy Perry performing at King Charles's coronation in a sparkly yellow dress, © PA Archive/PA Images
Katy Perry has announced she will release a new album called 143 in the autumn.

On Instagram, Perry shared the artwork for the album cover, which shows her wearing a transparent ensemble with long flowing hair.

The record is available to pre-order now, according to the caption, and will be released on September 20 – a month before her 40th birthday.

It comes after the American pop singer revealed she would release her first single in two years, Woman’s World, on July 11.

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

The 39-year-old has teased the song with an Instagram video that shows her wearing a Rosie The Riveter-inspired outfit comprised of a white and red polka dot headscarf, a bra with the American flag on it, shorts and a tool belt.

Perry has had five number-one singles in the UK with tracks including I Kissed A Girl, California Gurls and Roar, as well as two number-one albums with Teenage Dream (2010) and Prism (2013).

The performer, known for catchy hits including Firework and Part Of Me, last released an album in 2020 called Smile, which went to number five in the UK albums chart.

It arrived the same month she gave birth to her daughter Daisy Dove whom she shares with her partner, actor Orlando Bloom.

By Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporter

By Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporter

