Kim Kardashian reveals one of her sons has skin condition vitiligo

Kim Kardashian has revealed that one of her and Kanye West’s sons has the skin condition vitiligo.

Speaking on the She MD podcast, the 43-year-old US reality star discussed the “hereditary” disease when talking about how she had dealt with psoriasis.

Discussing her child’s condition, Kardashian said: “My son has an auto-immune disease and they said it’s hereditary and so we were trying to figure it out.”

Kim Kardashian has four children with rapper Kanye West (Ian West/PA)

She explained that her son “has vitiligo very mildly”, adding that it “came from my mom, went to me, and I passed it on in a different form to my son”.

Vitiligo is a long-term condition where pale white patches develop on the skin due to a lack of the skin pigment melanin, according to the NHS website.

Kardashian said the condition, which can affect any area of skin, was now “under control”.

The Skims creator added: “I didn’t know anything about it, but having to learn about it and figuring out where it came from and that it’s hereditary and just learning more and being able to share that has been a blessing.”

She did not specify whether it was her son eight-year-old Saint or five-year-old Psalm who had been diagnosed with the disease.

Kardashian and West also share two daughters North, 11, and six yea-old Chicago.

The reality star also said her children also have “a little bit of eczema”.

Kardashian went on to say she had discovered her own skin condition at the age of 30, while at a birthday party for her sister Kourtney’s son Mason, when she wore an itchy sequin dress.

She explained: “Mine came on when I was 30 years old and I remember it so clearly, because it was my nephew Mason’s birthday party.

“We were at my mum’s house and I remember I was wearing a short skirt, and I remember going out in New York, and I wore this silver sequin dress, and it was itchy, and I thought it was just a rash from the dress.

“Then I got home and saw my mum at the birthday party and she looked at my legs and goes, oh my god, you have psoriasis, and I said no I don’t, I just wore this really itchy dress.

“And she was like no you absolutely do.”

She said she temporarily stopped experiencing symptoms for the disease after getting a cortisone shot, but the psoriasis returned five years later and that she has “never gotten rid of it again”.

The socialite first came to public attention as a friend and stylist of Paris Hilton, before achieving worldwide fame with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality TV series which ran from 2007 to 2021.

She married US rapper West in May 2014, but the pair divorced in November 2022, and is also the daughter of celebrity lawyer Rob Kardashian and TV star Kris Jenner.

By Casey Cooper-Fiske, PA Entertainment Reporter

