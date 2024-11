Kneecap has been added to the lineup for Coachella 2025.

The Belfast band will perform on both Fridays of the world-famous music festival.

They join Lady Gaga, Charli XCX, and Post Malone, who are all listed as headliners.

Coachella takes place across two weekends next April in the Colorado desert.

