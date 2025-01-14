Play Button
Kneecap leads the way with 17 IFTA nominations

Kneecap leads the way with 17 IFTA nominations
Kneecap arrive at the Dublin premiere of their film at the Light House Cinema, 7-8-24. Image: Andres Poveda 
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Kneecap has been nominated for 17 awards at this year's Irish Film and Television Academy Awards.

The nominations for the annual awards were released this morning, with the ceremony set to take place on February 14th.

Kneecap, the film based on the Belfast rap trio of the same name, leads the way with the most nominations.

They're up for Best Film, Best Script, Best Director, as well as three Best Actor noms for Naoise Ó Careallain, J.J. Ó Dochartaigh and Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh.

Also up for Best Actor are Paul Mescal for Gladiator II, and Cillian Murphy for the Wexford-based Small Things Like These.

Other performers who have been nominated include Barry Keoghan for Bird, Eileen Walsh for Small Things Like These, and Alisha Weir for Abigail.

Carlow native Saoirse Ronan has been nominated for two awards; Lead Actress for The Outrun and Supporting Actress for Blitz.

In the drama categories, Bad Sisters and new drama Say Nothing came away with the most nominations.

The acting nominations for drama include Aidan Turner for Rivals, Anthony Boyle for Say Nothing and Eve Hewson for Bad Sisters.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

