KNEECAP showing in Irish cinemas from today

KNEECAP the movie is in Irish cinemas from today.

The award winning comedy drama Irish language film has already been receiving five star reviews from critics ahead of its release.

It's one of the most highly anticipated releases for Irish cinema this year.

KNEECAP is based on the Belfast rap trio of the same name, already holds the first Sundance Film Festival award for an Irish language film.

Earlier this month, it was selected by IFTA for submission to the Oscars international film category.

KNEECAP

Based on the origin story of the riotous and ground breaking Irish language rap trio KNEECAP, the film stars Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí in their acting debuts alongside Academy Award Nominee Michael Fassbender.

Set in West Belfast in 2019, it chronicles how fate brings the trio together and how they then go on to change the sound of Irish music forever.

At the Dublin premiere last night (August 7th), the trio were asked if they were afraid the language would be a barrier to international audiences.

"I don't think the Americans probably know what we are talking about half the time. But they get the buzz, they get the energy, they get the craic. I think that's the same as our music, it resonates with people.

"We have Americans coming up to us and asking for subtitles on the English."

The film's director, Rich Peppiatt, said what it was like to work with the lads on their first acting gig.

"I think from a very early stage we had a momentum behind it but it still took five years of hard work to get here.

"We're just enjoying the wave."

The comedy, semi-biographical movie also features some big names like Michael Fassbender and Gerry Adams and is out in Irish cinemas from today.

Report by Emily Keegan & Beat News

