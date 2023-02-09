Kourtney Kardashian is selling 'sweets' for your vagina

Yes, you read that right.

Kourtney Kardashian is now selling gummies, or 'sweets' for your vagina, which she promises will support "vaginal wellness."

The 43-year-old reality TV star owns the Lifestyle brand Lemme and is now debuting Lemme Purr, a so-called "gummy" for your vagina.

"Balancing your vaginal microflora and pH is key to maintaining a healthy vaginal microbiome", says the Lemme Instagram post. "Lemme Purr is formulated with clinically studied probiotics, 100mg of real Pineapple, and antioxidant Vitamin C to support the vaginal microbiome and healthy pH levels."

"Give your vagina the sweet treat it deserves," the Instagram post says. The gummies are now on sale for $30 (€27.86)

Responses to the new product launch have been mixed.

Advertisement

"I'm a doctor and let me tell you, you don't need any products for your vag unless it's literally infected or you have a medical condition. It's just a marketing scheme and all they want is your money by fooling you" wrote one user.

"This is ridiculous, " wrote another. "It's not supposed to smell or taste sweet. If it does something is wrong. Don't buy into this nonsense!"

Other users queried product availability and shipping worldwide.

Speaking to Beat, Sex & Intimacy Specialist Grace Alice O'Shea said "vaginas clean themselves.; they do not need to be cleaned, sweetened, detoxed, douched, any of that nonsense." Grace believes products like this are designed to profit from women's insecurities. "

Advertisement

The Kardashians are masters at marketing. They know exactly what words to use that will press on those already existing insecurities, such as "freshen up your vagina, keep things clean." All this language is literally just there to sell you a product", says Grace.

"I would advise anyone with a vagina, if you want to maintain a healthy vagina, follow people such as pelvic floor physios, gynaecologists, etc who are actually knowledgeable and interested in people's health, and not people like the Kardashians who are just looking to make a profit."