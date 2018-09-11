Lady Gaga is just one of the big names announced for the new season of ‘The Graham Norton Show.’

Gaga has been promoting her new film, A Star Is Born, set to hit Irish cinemas October 5.

The movie is a remake of the classic film starring Barbra Streisand.

Both Ryan Gosling and Lady Gaga are on to promote their upcoming Oscar-bait movies, First Man and A Star Is Born respectively, whilst Jodie Whittaker is on to plug her titular role in Doctor Who, which kicks off on October 7 on BBC.

Not only that but viewers will be treated to Rod Stewart as musical guest.

This show is definitely shaping up to be an absolute cracker.

Safe to say, we can’t wait to see Graham, his famous guests and the big red chair return to our screens on September 28.

