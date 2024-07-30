Play Button
Lady Gaga lets slips she is engaged to partner of four years during Olympics trip

Lady Gaga on stage
Lydia Des Dolles
Lydia Des Dolles
Lady Gaga has revealed she’s engaged while introducing her partner of four years as her fiance at the Olympics.

The poker face singer has been dating Michael Polansky for four years and let slip that the couple are now engaged.

Filmed speaking to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal during the Olympics in Paris, Gaga introduced Michael as her 'fiance' confirming their good news.

The now viral tiktok video was captured during a swimming event at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, where the pop star can be seen supporting Team USA.

Lady Gaga is in Paris as she performed at the Olympics Opening Ceremony, alongside Celine Dion, on Friday.

After two previously failed engagements, Lets hope this is the happy ever after Gaga deserves.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

