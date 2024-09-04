Lady Gaga teases new music

Lady Gaga has teased fans with new music from her seventh studio album.

The singer is currently in Venice promoting her newest film Joker: Folie a Deux.

However, fans noticed more than just a premier on Gaga's most recent post.

On a sheet saying 'Date Importanti', fans noticed it said 'XX October: LG7 first single'.

The singer's seventh studio album marks her comeback to music since her 2020 album Chromatica.

In recent years, she has moved away from the music world and into film, including her Oscar-nominated performance in A Star is Born, and in TV show American Horror Story.

Her newest big-screen adventure is the highly anticipated Joker sequel, 'Folie a Deux'.

The film, which features Gaga as Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, hits cinemas on October 4th.

