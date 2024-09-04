Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Lady Gaga teases new music

Lady Gaga teases new music
Lady Gaga, © PA Archive/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Lady Gaga has teased fans with new music from her seventh studio album.

The singer is currently in Venice promoting her newest film Joker: Folie a Deux.

However, fans noticed more than just a premier on Gaga's most recent post.

On a sheet saying 'Date Importanti', fans noticed it said 'XX October: LG7 first single'.

Advertisement

The singer's seventh studio album marks her comeback to music since her 2020 album Chromatica.

Advertisement

In recent years, she has moved away from the music world and into film, including her Oscar-nominated performance in A Star is Born, and in TV show American Horror Story.

Her newest big-screen adventure is the highly anticipated Joker sequel, 'Folie a Deux'.

The film, which features Gaga as Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, hits cinemas on October 4th.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Irish company named among groups in Grenfell report accused of "systematic dishonesty"

 By Joleen Murphy
Sport 2

Everything you need to know ahead of the Ireland v England Nations League clash

 By Odhrán Johnson
Life 3

Over half of workers claim 4-day work week would improve productivity

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement