Last chance for fans to get their hands on Electric Picnic tickets

Fans who couldn’t get tickets to this year's Electric Picnic are being offered a lifeline as Three marks their return to the festival with the announcement that they are offering music lovers an opportunity to pick up the last remaining tickets this Wednesday.

Electric Picnic has got another star-studded lineup visiting Stradbally Estate this August with tickets for the three-day music extravaganza having sold out months in advance.

Now, Three is offering customers the chance to redeem an exclusive pre-sale code to get the final tickets for Ireland’s biggest festival, ahead of tickets going on sale this Wednesday, 17th July at 10am, via Three+.

This summer, the festival will also welcome Three’s Charge & Chill back to Stradbally. Located in the main arena, Three Charge & Chill offers Three customers an unrivaled view of the main stage from the viewing platform to catch your favourite headliners over a sea of festival fans. Charge & Chill is the ultimate festival haven to recharge the batteries in between seeing their favourite bands and provides something for everyone with ice cream to stay cool, herbal teas to warm up after a day stage hopping mixed with the best entertainment from DJs and live acts across the weekend.

Last year, Three’s Charge & Chill showcased some of Ireland’s best new talent as nine up-and-coming acts had their opportunity to perform at Electric Picnic, thanks to Three’s City Stages initiative. All nine acts were given their own solo sets at the main arena activation before joining forces for an incredible ensemble performance to a packed Three Music Stage.

Three are also charged with keeping the festival connected over the three days with charging units and powering the wellness hub Wi-Fi across the festival site so you don’t miss out on capturing those key moments.

Electric Picnic takes place from 16-18 August.

For more information on last chance tickets and exclusive Three customer access see Three.ie.

