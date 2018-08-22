Lazy town actor Karl Stefansson dies at the age of 43

22 August 2018

Karl Stefansson, actor known for playing the role of Robbie Rotten in LazyTown, has died at the age of 43.

The Icelandic actor initially diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2016, but said it had been removed with surgery.

His treatment journey had often been documented on social media and in March 2018 it was announced that Stefansson’s cancer had returned and was inoperable.

His wife Steinunn Olina announced his passing on Facebook yesterday evening, 21st August 2018.

In the post, she expressed that per Stefansson’s wishes, there wouldn’t be a funeral and that his “earthly remains will be scattered in secrecy in a distant ocean”.

10. júlí 1975 – 21. ágúst 2018 Yndið mitt, Stefán Karl Stefánsson, er látinn eftir tveggja ára baráttu við illvígt… Posted by Steinunn Olina Thorsteinsdottir on Tuesday, August 21, 2018

LazyTown first started in 2004 and followed the life of 8-year-old Stephanie after she moved to LazyTown to live with her uncle.

Stefansson played the town villain, Robbie Rotten, whose facial expressions became one of the biggest memes of 2016.

