Leigh-Anne Pinnock to release 'Believe' memoir

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has written her first autobiography.

The brit pop singer told fans on Monday that her first-ever memoir 'Believe' is set to be released on October 26th.

I’m so excited to announce BELIEVE - my first ever memoir - out October 26, 2023 and available to pre-order now. Ever since we won The X Factor back in 2011, I feel like I’ve been in a whirlwind… https://t.co/ziD0OlS05E pic.twitter.com/Gz3Jn3K5YD — Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@LeighAnneMusic) April 17, 2023

Writing in a statement the 31-year-old singer said: "Ever since we won The X Factor back in 2011, I feel like I've been in a whirlwind. I've had some life-changing moments that up until now, I've never really had the chance to process,"

"Maya Angelou once said, 'You can't really know where you are going until you know where you have been.' So with this in mind and before I embark on this new journey, I want to respect my past; my life, my heritage, family, identity and most importantly, embracing & believing in my own power."

It's understood the memoir will continue the conversation the singer started in the 'Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power' BBC documentary in 2021. In the documentary, she exposed the racial inequality and prejudices that exist in the music industry.

Leigh-Anne also paid tribute to her "supremely talented" co-writer, author, and journalist Natalie Morris, who helped her find her voice.

Little Mix announced their hiatus last year, and since then Leigh-Anne has been working on some solo projects.