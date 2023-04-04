Leonardo di Caprio reportedly dating Maya Jama

Could this be the next Hollywood "It Couple"?

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo di Caprio is reportedly dating Love Island Host Maya Jama.

Di Caprio, infamous for dating women under 25, is said to be enamoured with 28-year-old presenter Maya, whom he met through mutual friends.

According to the Sun UK, the pair partied together at the BAFTAs in February, and have since been photographed leaving a nightclub together in Paris.

A source told the Sun: "Maya and Leo are in regular contact and have been on a string of dates. Leo has been wooing her and he loves spending time with her"

Di Caprio recently split from model Camila Morrone, 25, last year, after 5 years together. Around the same time, Maya called off her engagement to Australian basketball star Ben Simmons. She dated the rapper Stormzy for four years before that.

According to the Sun, Maya and Leo are not rushing into things as they "have both recently come out of long-term relationships. They are having fun and seeing how it goes."

According to the news outlet, representatives for Maya and Leo have not commented on the issue.