Liam and Noel Gallagher fuel Oasis reunion rumours

What's the story?
Well, we'll find out tomorrow...
Liam and Noel Gallagher have both fueled the recent Oasis reunion rumours.
In a post on X on Sunday night, the brothers both shared a graphic in the shape of the Oasis logo, simply saying '27.08.24'.
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 25, 2024
The official Oasis X account and website have also posted the date, with an announcement due at 8 am Tuesday morning.
Fans have been speculating about what the announcement may be, with many hoping for reunion tour dates.
Speculation online includes the band headlining Glastonbury festival, as well as a rumoured ten nights at Wembley Stadium.
Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.