Liam and Noel Gallagher fuel Oasis reunion rumours

What's the story?

Well, we'll find out tomorrow...

Liam and Noel Gallagher have both fueled the recent Oasis reunion rumours.

In a post on X on Sunday night, the brothers both shared a graphic in the shape of the Oasis logo, simply saying '27.08.24'.

The official Oasis X account and website have also posted the date, with an announcement due at 8 am Tuesday morning.

Fans have been speculating about what the announcement may be, with many hoping for reunion tour dates.

Speculation online includes the band headlining Glastonbury festival, as well as a rumoured ten nights at Wembley Stadium.

