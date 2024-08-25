Play Button
Liam Gallagher fuels Oasis reunion speculation

Liam Gallagher fuels Oasis reunion speculation
Oasis Live on Stage
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Speculation seems to be building more than ever about an Oasis reunion.

15 years to the week since the band broke up over a row between Liam and Noel Gallagher, it seems the rivalry could end.

In a video released on YouTube to mark the anniversary of the band's debut album, Noel is unusually complimentary about his brother's involvement in the band. Meanwhile, this morning, Liam Gallagher tweeted that he never liked the word "former".

The Times reports that industry insiders are adamant the pair could reunite for sold-out shows in Wembley Stadium and Heaton Park.

Liam seemed to confirm shows were planned, telling one fan "See you down the front".

While in an interview on YouTube, Noel said his brother's singing on certain Oasis tracks was "great" while his own was "good".

Keep up to date with all the latest showbiz news on our website, beat102103.com.

