Lindsey Lohan shares emotional message as filming for Freaky Friday sequel wraps

Lindsay Lohan has taken to her instagram telling her millions of fans "my heart is so full" as she confirms filming for Freakier Friday has ended.

The darling of teen movies delighted fans this year as she confirmed she will return to her role as Anna alongside Hollywood legend Jamie Lee Curtis who will also be returning to the role of mother Tess for the follow-up, titled Freakier Friday, which is set for a 2025 release.

Lohan wrote: "It’s our last Monday on the set of #freakierfriday and my heart is so full. It’s been such a great time making this film.

"The wonderful cast, crew and everyone from @disneystudios have invested so much time and love into making this movie! Thank you to all of you!

"I’m so grateful to have made this film, a story of family, mothers and their children and a film filled with love, laughter and a ton of heart!

"It has been a pleasure to work with my dear friend @jamieleecurtis who brings so much joy to our set everyday and she has made this all the more special!"

Although Freakier Friday is said to be along the lines of the original movie we do see the introduction of a new character, Anna Coleman's daughter.

The sequel will also see One Tree Hill’s Chad Michael Murray and NCIS actor Mark Harmon reprising their roles from the 2003 film.

And dont worry Pink Slip, the band which Lohan’s character fronted in the original film, is also set to make a return - phew!

Freaky Friday, is the story of a mother and daughter who switch bodies thanks to a magical Chinese fortune cookie, and is based on the 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers.

