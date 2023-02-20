Longitude 2023: day by day line up revealed and extra tickets to go on sale

The day by day artist line up (so far) has been unveiled for Longitude which returns to Marlay Park this summer from Saturday July 1st to Sunday July 2nd.

Due to demand, a limited number of extra Saturday tickets will go on sale this Wednesday 22nd February at 12pm.

Global superstar producer/DJ Calvin Harris will headline Saturday night at Longitude – his first show in the Republic of Ireland in 10 years.

Harris has received 18 Brit Award nominations – winning British Producer of the Year and British Single of the Year in 2019, as well as five Grammy nominations.

He has received an Ivor Novello Award, and was named the Top Dance/Electronic Artist at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.

Producer, remixer & Area10 label boss MK will also perform on Saturday.

Having headlined Longitude in 2018, Sunday 2nd July will see Travis Scott return to Longitude's main stage, due to demand.

The American rapper/producer has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards and has won a Billboard Music Award and a Latin Grammy Award.

Sunday 2nd July will see US rapper Lil Uzi Vert make his hugely anticipated Longitude debut.

Joining Calvin Harris, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert and MK, across the weekend are Anne-Marie, Belters Only, blk., Metro Boomin, Lil Tjay, Joel Corry, RAYE, Joey Bada$$, FLO, GloRilla, Ken Carson, Venbee, Songer, TraviS X Elzzz, plus more artists to be announced.