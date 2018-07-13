Love Island Australia is coming to Irish TV very soon

13 July 2018

It’s safe to say, that the most used phrases this summer have been either, ‘it’s coming home’ or ‘I’ve got a text’.

And as Ireland didn’t qualify for this year’s World Cup tournament, most of us have been converted to the island of love.

You can’t move sidewards without people gushing about Dani and Jack or commenting on Georgia’s loyalty.

The only problem is that the show’s finale is scheduled to air at the end of the month.

Well, good news!

Love Island Australia is taking right over on 3e from Monday, July 23 at 10.05pm

Yes, that right 12 new contestants for us to fawn over and none other than our very own Eoghan McDermott as voiceover.

