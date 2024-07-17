Love Island introduces two brand new bombshells

The new bombshells are to ready to shake up Love Island. The secret duo shocked existing housemates as they enjoyed a private gig with Jess Glynne who announced ''Im totally invested in the show, I’m actually gassed right now, as I’ve got a little surprise…'' as the two walked in.

Data engineer Harry Baker, 25, from Birmingham, and Lola Deluca, 22, from Surrey, are the late arrivals to the island who will be hoping to make a big impact and finding true love.

There's been a little bit of drama as it seems this is another bombshell that Joey Essex has been in contact with before the show. Lola revealed her and Joey had been messaging making her the third bombshell to have a connection to him alongside Grace Jackson and Emma Milton.

With a reported series end date of this month, its seems Lola & Harry will need to crack on if they're to find love by the end of the series.