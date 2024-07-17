Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Love Island introduces two brand new bombshells

Love Island introduces two brand new bombshells
LOLA ARRIVED AT THE VIP PARTY WITH NEWBIE HARRY ©ITV
Lydia Des Dolles
Lydia Des Dolles
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The new bombshells are to ready to shake up Love Island. The secret duo shocked existing housemates as they enjoyed a private gig with Jess Glynne who announced ''Im totally invested in the show, I’m actually gassed right now, as I’ve got a little surprise…'' as the two walked in.

Data engineer Harry Baker, 25, from Birmingham, and  Lola Deluca, 22, from Surrey, are the late arrivals to the island who will be hoping to make a big impact and finding true love.

Credit: Instagram / @loladelucaa

Credit: Instagram / @loladelucaa

Advertisement

Credit: Instagram / @harrygeorge5

Credit: Instagram / @harrygeorge5

There's been a little bit of drama as it seems this is another bombshell that Joey Essex has been in contact with before the show. Lola revealed her and Joey had been messaging making her the third bombshell to have a connection to him alongside Grace Jackson and Emma Milton.

With a reported series end date of this month, its seems Lola & Harry will need to crack on if they're to find love by the end of the series.

Advertisement

 

 

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Tipperary woman who died in Carlow collision named locally

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

14 secondary school children in Japan hospitalised after eating 'super spicy' crisps

 By Joleen Murphy
Entertainment 3

New arcade, bowling and karaoke experience to open in Ireland

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement