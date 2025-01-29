Love Island winner Jack Fincham jailed

Love Island winner Jack Fincham has been jailed after his dog attacked a man while he was running.

Sky News reports that the 32-year-old, who won the reality show alongside Dani Dyer in 2018, was jailed for six weeks at Southend Magistrates' Court today.

He pled guilty to two dangerous dog offences, one of which where his Cane Corse 'Elvis' caused injury to a man.

It's believed the dog bit the man in September of 2022, followed by another biting incident in June of last year.

Upon his release, Fincham will have to pay a fine equivalent to over €4000 to the courts, including compensation to both victims.

