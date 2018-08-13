Love Island’s Jack did a stationary segment on This Morning and we’re so here for it

13 August 2018

Jack Fincham first arrived on Love Island and stood out because he was known as the lad who sells pens.

However, after six weeks the star stole our hearts after we saw him fall in love with felllow contestant Dani Dyer.

After winning the show, and pocketing £50,000, the star isn’t forgetting his humble roots.

Jack recently appeared on ITV’s This Morning to talk about, you guessed it, pens.

ITV posted a clip of the segment on Twitter, and we just love it.

Jack says, “Aw yeah we’ve got everything… we’ve got sequins, sharks, scented pencils, and I’ve even brought my own giant pencil but this one don’t fit in my pencil case.”

Can we see a presenting job in the near future?

