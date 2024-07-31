Manchester City's Kyle Walker wins 'greedy' child maintenance battle against ex-lover Lauryn Goodman

England footballer Kyle Walker was branded "sensible, honest and reliable" during a family court battle, a judge has said.

The 34-year-old appeared at the Central Family Court in London this week to finalise a dispute with reality star Lauryn Goodman over child maintenance payments.

In a scathing court ruling delivered yesterday Goodman was accused by a judge of cashing in on his betrayal of wife Annie Kilner.

The Manchester city ace, who was recently confirmed as the father of Lauryn Goodmans two children, admitted in a sit down interview with The Sun newspaper that he 'knows he has caused irreversible damage' to his family over the affair.

Kyle Walker, who has been in a relationship with his childhood sweetheart Annie Kilner since the pair were seventeen. have four boys together, but it is said he failed to inform his wife that his ex-lover was pregnant again.

This prompted Goodman to text Kilner directly on Christmas day to expose Walker had fathered another child with her, all while Annie herself was pregnant with their fourth child.

The damning 30-page court document brands Goodman an "unreliable" witness who tailored her evidence to suit her case rather than the truth.

Confirmed by her wild shopping sprees and outrageous demands, the judge had slammed her for spending money "like it was going out of fashion".

What Kyle Walker has paid Lauryn Goodman for already : £1,059,717 for his and Lauryn's legal fees / £2.4 million house in Sussex for Lauryn / £9,188 per month child maintenance for Kairo / £7,000 per month child maintenance for Kinara/ £245,000 Lauryn’s legal fees for financial hearing relating to Kinara 2024 / £48,000 new wardrobes at Lauryn’s home / £52,164 new blinds and curtains / £9,115 CCTV cameras / £5,651 burglar alarm / £30,000 ‘Wish list’ for Kinara / £27,000 ‘Maternity’ nanny for Kinara / £16,678 to secure the nanny / £5,590 per month for childcare costs / £10,000 property management fund / £75,000 furnishing fund / £28,000 replacement gates for the house / £10,000 Kairo’s fourth birthday party / £73,000 Premium bonds and an ISA for Kairo / £40,840 To clear some of Lauryn's debts /

The family courts judge handling the case praised Kyle's "grace, generosity and kindness" and said he had acted with "dignity and, once the secret was out, honesty".

Judge Edward Huss also stated: "Throughout 2023, he sought to keep secret the fact that he was Kinara's father.

"It is clear from the evidence that he was understandably embarrassed about this fact and anxious about how his wife would react when she found out.

"In his attempts to persuade the mother to go along with the retention of secrecy, the father gave way to many of the financial demands of the mother which he might otherwise have resisted.

"The evidence before me has amply demonstrated that the mother was able to leverage these substantial increases by hinting that she would go public on the paternity issue.

"She also threatened that if she did not get what she wanted she would select a home a stone’s throw away from his in Cheshire...an idea which she knew horrified the father.

As the court battle came to a close yesterday, and as the judge had the case struck out, he went on to state that Goodman;

'Orchestrated a media campaign to feed intolerable and wrongful intrusion into the private lives of Kyle, Annie and their young family.

'And throughout each court proceeding stated that Kyle had adopted a fair and generous stance. And that these proceedings were never necessary.

