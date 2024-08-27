Play Button
Mariah Carey 'Heartbroken' following death of mother and sister

Aoife Kearns
Mariah Carey says her mother and sister have both died on the same day.

The causes of death for the singer's mum Patricia and sibling Alison aren't yet known.

In a statement issued to People magazine, the star called it a "tragic turn of events" and an "impossible time".

"I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed," Mariah said.

"I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

The singer also says she appreciates people respecting her privacy.

