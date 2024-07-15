Play Button
Maura Fay leaves 2 Johnnies Podcast

Maura Faye speaking for the last time as 'Producer Maura' on The 2 Johnnies Podcast
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Maura Fay has appeared on her last-ever episode as Producer of The 2 Johnnies Podcast.

Known for her Mystery Topic, Fay has been an important figure on the Tipperary duo's podcast for the past six years.

Speaking ahead of the announcement, Johnnie Smacks reminisced on the journey they have been on to date, on the latest episode.

"Maura it's been over six years of laughs, tears, awards, hangovers and everything in between - but today is an emotional day in 20th Century Pat Fox studios," Smacks said.

Maura told the podcast it was a difficult decision to make, but something she had to do.

"I have two jobs technically and I live in Meath - I have one job in Dublin and one job in Tipperary.

"The amount of travelling I do and the amount of work I do - something had to give," Fay told The 2 Johnnies Podcast.

There was an emotional moment as Johnnie B and Johnnie Smacks thanked her for all of her input over the years and Fay was brought to tears.

She also revealed she is due to start a new role as a reporter for The Claire Byrne Show on RTÉ Radio One.

