Maura Higgins and Barry McGuigan leave I'm a Celeb in double eviction

The two Irish stars in 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' have been evicted from the Australian jungle.

Love Island's Maura Higgins and former professional boxer Barry McGuigan were sent packing during last night's shock eviction.

Celebrities in the camp were left shocked as hosts Ant and Dec revealed the pair were being sent home.

Barry finished in seventh place, with Maura following him shortly afterwards.

The ex Irish boxer had a knockout time in the Jungle but the votes led him to being the fifth campmate to leave Camp.

In her time there, Maura conquered the Junkyard, the Jungle and one almighty fear of spiders but her time came to kiss the Jungle critters goodbye.

Last night's episode also saw Danny, Maura, Oti Mabuse and Coleen go head to head in 'Battle blocks', the final challenge that will determine the winner of the coveted 'Ticket to Cyclone'.

With everything to play for, Oti proved her winning ways and secured her spot in the Cyclone.

The last remaining celebrities are:

Dancer - Oti Mabuse

Corrie Star - Alan Halsall

TV Personality - Coleen Rooney

Podcaster & Content Creator - GK Barry

McFly Star - Danny Jones

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! airs every night at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.

