Maya Jama and boyfriend Stormzy enjoy rekindled relationship at Glastonbury

Maya Jama and boyfriend Stormzy enjoy rekindled relationship at Glastonbury
Maya Jama & Stormzy party at Glastonbury Music Festival
Maya Jama and boyfriend Stormzy enjoy rekindled relationship as the loved up couple partied alongside celeb friends at this years Glastonbury.

The Love Island Host, 29, and rapper, 30, were seen dancing and laughing during a D-Block Europe set this past weekend.

The TV Presenter & and rumoured soon to be fiancé were later pictured holding hands as they partied in the field at Worthy Farm.

Stormzy usually on the opposite side of the camera lens was in photographer mode as he was snapped taking pictures of Maya on a disposable camera.

The couple who originally split in 2019, reunited back in early 2023. Having previously dated for four years before parting ways, with the rapper publicly declaring he has 'never loved anyone how I've loved her'.

Maya Jama & Stormzy rekindled their relationship in 2023

Maya Jama & Stormzy backstage a recent awards show

Fans of the couple took to social after news of the rekindling came to light, with many celebrating the fairy tale end for the two as 'couple goals'

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

 

