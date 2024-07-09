Maya Jama calls out trolls after secret surgery accusations

The Love Island presenter has taken to her social media to call out trolls accusing her of secretly undergoing plastic surgery.
The TV personality took to her Instagram Story to share clothing details on her latest Love Island look whilst making sure to set the record straight.
“For those that are new here, I have never had any surgery. My weight fluctuates monthly—sometimes I'm curvier, sometimes I'm skinnier—but my body and boobs are 100% natural,' she wrote.
“As I said before, trolls, READ IT AND WEEP.”
This isn't the first time the 29-year-old has addressed surgery rumours.
Last year she called out a mean tweet that read: “Maya Jama looks so fake. Why fill your breasts with silicone, so unnatural. Surely men don't really like it.”
The TV star was quick to respond, writing: “My boobs are real you Wallad.”
We are absolutely here for trolls being called out. Fair play to Maya!
