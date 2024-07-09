Maya Jama calls out trolls after secret surgery accusations

Last year she called out a mean tweet that read: “Maya Jama looks so fake. Why fill your breasts with silicone, so unnatural. Surely men don't really like it.”

The TV star was quick to respond, writing: “My boobs are real you Wallad.”

We are absolutely here for trolls being called out. Fair play to Maya!

