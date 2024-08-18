McGregors book out entire five-star hotel in Tipperary for Erin's wedding

Sister of MMA star, Conor McGregor tied the knot on Saturday.

Erin McGregor married her fiancé Terry Kavanagh at Cashel Palace Hotel, Tipperary in which the McGregor family booked out the entire five-star lodge.

According to the Sunday Independent, the family spent a six-figure sum taking over the hotel.

There are 42 rooms at the accommodation which can cost anything from €500 up as far as €1,200 per night.

A source told the paper: "The couple have booked out the entire venue. You can’t even go there for a scone and a cup of tea today. It’s the celebrity wedding.”

The couple spent six months searching for their wedding venue, even jetting off to the likes of Portugal and Italy on their search, but chose the Tipperary hotel in the end.

Erin took to her social media to inform fans of her decision saying: "I think home is calling us for the logistics of everything with Harzo (her son) and the stress that we put ourselves under. Less stress for us on our big day was the deciding factor.”

The venue is owned by Tipperary tycoon, John Magnier.

