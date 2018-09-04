Meet the first of the new faces joining the new series of Gogglebox Ireland

04 September 2018

Gogglebox Ireland returns to our screens tomorrow night on Virgin Media One tomorrow night and will feature some new faces.

When you see the #GoggleboxIRL promo on TV! 😍😍😍

Brand New Series: Gogglebox Ireland, starts Wednesday at 9pm on Virgin Media One. pic.twitter.com/BmCdB9Yiob — Virgin Media One (@VirginMedia_One) September 3, 2018

In episode one, we will be introduced to the newest family who describes themselves as being similar to the Gilmore girls, except older … and Irish.

Meet Mum Deirdre Murphy and daughter Áine Flynn hail from Courtlough, Co. Dublin.

Áine plays an active role in running the family business, an adventure centre and clay pigeon shooting grounds.

When Deirdre, aka “Nana Dee” is not chasing around after eleven grandchildren, she works as a psychotherapist.

Their Favourite shows include: Game of Thrones, Home of the Year, Gilmore Girls, Love Island, Room to Improve and This is Us.

Áine is on the Irish Clay Pigeon shooting team and trains two or three times a week.

Clay pigeon shooting has been in her family for many years, with her grandfather going to the Olympics in Montreal in 1976. She is also the mother to two young children.

