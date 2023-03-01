Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly trying to save relationship with therapy

Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly attending couples therapy in an attempt to save their relationship.

According to Page Six, the couple is speaking to a relationship therapist daily via Zoom to try to resolve their issues.

The news follows a string of online events which pointed to problems in the relationship.

In early February, Fox deleted all photos of Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) from her Instagram, and posted a selfie with the caption "You can taste the dishonesty, it's all over your breath."

The Transformers star then deactivated her account, only to resurface on the social media platform to put rumours of infidelity to bed. In a post that has since been removed, she stated "there has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind." Fox's Instagram now has 0 posts and 0 followers.

A source has now told Page Six that "Megan feels that they must give therapy a shot before making any permanent decisions."

Other sources told the news outlet that the couple is broken up, but "Megan is seeing where they stand. she wants to see what they can salvage" and her partner, MGK "really wants to make up"

The couple became engaged in January 2022, in a ceremony that involved drinking one another's blood.