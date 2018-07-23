Meghan Markle’s estranged sister to appear in Celebrity Big Brother

23 July 2018

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle-Grant, is set to join the newest season of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ when it kicks off next month.

The Duchess of Sussex hasn’t had any contact with her paternal half-sister in over a decade.

The American actress got married to Prince Harry earlier this year.

Rumours have been circulating about which stars will appear on the reality TV show but Markle-Grant is the first to confirm her involvement on US tabloid news programme ‘Inside Edition’.

Samantha revealed her reasons for going on the show:

“Why not? Life is about cashing in. You take opportunities as they arise and hopefully, you enjoy the ride and you make it as positive as you can.”

The new season of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ starts on August 17 and we can only wonder will Meghan herself tune in.

