Mel C denies Spice Girls' Glastonbury reunion

Bad news, Spice Girls fans.

Mel C has denied suggestions the Spice Girls are set to perform at Glastonbury in Somerset, England this year.

The 90s girl group was rumoured to be a part of the 'legends' slot at Glastonbury, with Mel B appearing to have been sold on the idea.

However, Mel C doesn't think so. Chatting to The Guardian, Mel C has said that their current schedule is making it very unlikely.

She said: "It's the question I hate the most, because the answer is as disappointing to me as it is to Spice Girls fans," she stated. "We would love to do Glasto. It just doesn't fit with the current plan with the girls. We do want to get back on stage - everything is up in the air."

Mel C, however, did hint at some better news for Spice Girls fans. The singer has hinted that Victoria Beckham may be about to return to the girl band.

Mel said: "She hung up her [Victoria Beckham] dancing shoes after the Olympics in 2012,"

But she continued: "Of course, we had incredible stadium shows in 2019. And you know, there's definitely a bit of FOMO (fear of missing out) for her, so I'm a big optimist. We were all at Geri (Horner's) 50th a couple of months back and Victoria was the first one on the dance floor requesting Spice Girls songs."

Glastonbury returns from 21st to 25th June.