Millie Bobby Brown calls on media outlets to be kinder to young women

Millie Bobby Brown is hitting out at the media for recent headlines focusing on her body.

The actress has posted a video on her social media listing some of the articles and journalists that have targeted her looks while on a press trip for her new movie.

The 21-year-old says the industry needs to be kinder to young women growing up in the public eye.

In her video posted on Instagram, she said: "Another article reads 'Little Britain's Matt Lucas takes savage swipe at Milly Bobby Brown's new mummy makeover look' (which is) amplifying an insult rather than questioning why a grown man is mocking a young woman's appearance. This isn't journalism, this is bullying. The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices is disturbing."

Millie Bobby Brown is calling on media outlets to be kinder to young women. The 'Stranger Things' actress has posted a video online, listing a number of recent headlines focusing on her body and appearance.

She says it's a worrying trend in media. "We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women but when it comes down to it, it seems a lot easier to just tear them down for clicks. Disillusioned people can't handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms. I refuse to apologise for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can't handle seeing a girl become a woman."

Millie Bobby Brown is urging society to "do better" when it comes to discussing young women in media and says it's "disturbing" to see negative comments given a platform. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress or how I present myself.

"We have become a society where it is so much easier to criticise than it is to pay a compliment. Why is it the knee-jerk reaction to say something horrible rather than just say something nice? If you have a problem with that, I have to wonder what is it that makes you so uncomfortable? Let's do better."

Milly Bobby Brown Statement

The caption on her video reads: "I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me, something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny. I think it’s necessary to speak up about this. I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don’t, I’m now a target.

"Let’s talk about the articles, the headlines, the people who are so desperate to tear young women down. ‘Why are Gen Zers like Millie Bobby Brown ageing so badly?’ by Lydia Hawken.

‘What has Millie Bobby Brown done to her face?’ by John Ely. ‘Millie Bobby Brown mistaken for someone’s mom as she guides younger sister Ava through LA’ by Cassie Carpenter.

‘Little Britain’s Matt Lucas takes savage swipe at Millie Bobby Brown’s new “mommy makeover” look’—written by Bethan Edwards, amplifying an insult rather than questioning why a grown man is mocking a young woman’s appearance. This isn’t journalism. This is bullying.

"The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it’s disturbing. The fact that some of these articles are written by women? Even worse. We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women, but when the time comes, it seems easier to tear them down for clicks. Disillusioned people can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs. I refuse to apologize for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself.

"We have become a society where it’s so much easier to criticize than it is to pay a compliment. Why is the knee-jerk reaction to say something horrible rather than to say something nice? If you have a problem with that, I have to wonder—what is it that actually makes you so uncomfortable? Let’s do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing."

