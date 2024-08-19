Molly-Mae Hague grew tired of Tommy Fury's 'gallivanting around the world' while she cared for their child

Molly-Mae Hague reportedly grew increasingly frustrated with Tommy Fury's time away from their family, leaving her to care for their daughter, Bambi, on her own.

The strain of the separation is believed to have contributed to their recent split, which Molly-Mae announced on social media.

The couple, both 25, had been engaged and had just become new first time parents, but the demands of Tommy's career and his time away from home seemed to take a toll on their relationship.

In recent months, Tommy had been traveling extensively, visiting countries like Germany, Hungary, Dubai, and Macedonia. During one of these trips, he was seen in Macedonia, where reports claim he was openly kissing a blonde woman while drinking vodka, further fueling the speculation around the couple's breakup.

Speaking to The Sun Newspaper an onlooking claimed the boxer 'didn't seem to care' who saw him brazenly kiss the blonde as he downed vodka and partied at a nightclub at 2am.

'This will be heartbreaking for Molly-Mae. He was downing Grey Goose vodka and didn't seem to care who saw him with the girl. He kissed her.'

Molly-Mae's decision to go public with the split has brought their personal struggles into the spotlight, highlighting the challenges they faced in balancing their relationship with Tommy's career and the responsibilities of parenthood.

