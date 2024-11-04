Music producer Quincy Jones dies aged 91

American music producer Quincy Jones, known for working with the likes of Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson has died aged 91.

He was behind Jackson's 'Thriller' album - as well as collaborating with hundreds of other recording artists, and contributing to TV and film scores.

He also produced The TV show 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air', composing its iconic opening theme song.

Throughout his career, he received 28 Grammy awards.

In a statement, his family said: "Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones' passing.

"And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him".

