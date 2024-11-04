Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Music producer Quincy Jones dies aged 91

Music producer Quincy Jones dies aged 91
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

American music producer Quincy Jones, known for working with the likes of Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson has died aged 91.

He was behind Jackson's 'Thriller' album - as well as collaborating with hundreds of other recording artists, and contributing to TV and film scores.

He also produced The TV show 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air', composing its iconic opening theme song.

Throughout his career, he received 28 Grammy awards.

Advertisement

In a statement, his family said: "Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones' passing.

"And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him".

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Tesco Ireland creates 1,200 temporary jobs for Christmas season

 By Aoife Kearns
News 2

Man (30s) charged with alleged assault of Green Party Leader Roderic O'Gorman

 By Dayna Kearney
Wexford News 3

Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Wexford woman

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement