‘Nasty, toxic, vindictive’: Person behind Bloggers Unveiled removing themselves from Instagram page

01 August 2018

The person behind the Bloggers Unveiled Instagram account says they no longer want to be involved in the page.

A post this morning thanked followers for the support but said that the baying for blood makes them sick and they do not want someone’s blood on their hands.

The account was originally set up to expose questionable practices of some bloggers but has come under fire after some received abuse and harassment.

In the post, they said: “Things have taken a nasty, toxic, vindictive and unhealthy turn. This is not something I want to be involved in anymore.

“I’m removing myself from all of this. The baying for blood makes me sick. What a shame that it had to come to this.

“I feel bad for everyone involved in this cluster**** that has been created, but I do not want someone’s blood on my hands.

“Thanks once again and take care.”

