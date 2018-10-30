Netflix to make animated feature film based on the life of Wyclef Jean

30 October 2018

Netflix has announced that it is working with Wyclef Jean on a computer-animated feature film that reimagines his life story.

The Haitian-born rapper is thrilled to be working on the project, saying: “I grew up in extreme poverty but I was rich with imagination. Now to see that imagination turn into reality with Netflix and my producing partners makes me want to tell the kids from the slums around the world to never stop dreaming.”

As part of the Fugees, Jean released the monumental album The Score in 1996, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard chart, spawned a trio of smash singles – including their indelible reinvention of Roberta Flack’s 1973 ballad “Killing Me Softly” – and is now certified six times platinum.

Branching away from the group as a producer, he has worked with legendary artists such as Michael Jackson, Queen, Mick Jagger, Paul Simon, Earth, Wind & Fire, Kenny Rogers, Destiny’s Child, and Tom Jones and earned a spot on the cover of Rolling Stone’s special “Top 50 Hip Hop Players.” As a solo artist, he has released six albums that have sold nearly nine million copies worldwide, including his 1997 debut The Carnival and 2000’s The Eclectic: 2 Sides II a Book, and, most recently, 2017’s Carnival III: Fall and Rise of a Refugee.

Netflix did not announce when the film would be available to watch on the streaming service.

