New drama and old favourites in the mix as RTÉ reveal new season line-up

16 August 2018

RTÉ have announced their new season will feature brand new drama and comedy as well as the return of some old favourites.

Reliable hits such as Dancing with the Stars, Ireland’s Fittest Family and The Tommy Tiernan Show are all set to return while Saturday nights will have a familiar feel with a new series of The Ray D’Arcy Show and All Round to Mrs Brown’s.

Drama series Taken Down – from the team behind the Love/Hate – is one of the major shows to look forward to.

The show will follow a detective investigating the violent death of a young Nigerian immigrant found abandoned close to a Direct Provision Centre.

Historical drama Resistance stars Brian Gleeson, Simone Kirby and Natasha O’Keeffe. The show continues the story of Ireland’s violent birth. As the War of Independence rages on “everyone is fighting for their lives, and for the future”.

Death and Nightingales, a show made by the BBC with assistance from RTÉ tells the story of one young woman’s struggle to control her own destiny in Northern Ireland in the 1880s and stars Ann Skelly, Matthew Rhys and Jamie Dornan.

Another BBC production in association with RTÉ is Mother’s Day – the story of two mothers on either side of the Irish Sea for whom the Warrington Bombing had a profound, life-changing impact.

Amy Huberman is the writer and star of one of RTÉ’s hotly anticipated new comedy series.

Finding Joy tells of a woman who finds herself thrust into the limelight as she tries to get over a break-up. Alongside Huberman, Aisling Bea and Laura Whitmore will star.

Viewers will also get to re-visit Ballydung Manor as Podge and Rodge return to our screens.

The duo have a new co-host with them in the form of radio presenter and social media star Doireann Garrihy.

Jennifer Zamparelli and Bernard O’Shea will also be back on the bow for the fourth season of Bridget & Eamon.

In co-production with UKTV, RTÉ have announced Women on the Verge, written by Catastrophe co-creator Sharon Horgan and Lorna Martin.

The dark comedy tells of three friends whose lives are going in the wrong direction.

RTÉ also announced that viewers can expect more from The Young Offenders.

Ryan Tubridy returns for his tenth year as host of the iconic Late Late Show. Now in its 57th year the show will travel to London for a live programme celebrating the unique relationship between the Irish and our nearest neighbour.

The Late Late Toy Show 2018 was also announced, for whcih RTÉ say they have “ambitious plans”.

Genealogy documentary series Who Do You Think You Are? is back this season with Bertie Ahern, Laura Whitmore, Damien Dempsey, Adrian Dunbar, Pat Shortt and Samantha Power tracing their roots.

Brendan O’Connor will front a new interview series – Time Out – getting “up close and personal with people in the public eye, discussing the big moments that have turned out to define their lives and have made them the person they are today.”

Brendan O’Connor’s Cutting Edge is also scheduled for a return.

Mrs Brown’s Boys star Brendan O’Carroll will be the face of a new documentary exploring the historic, sometimes turbulent bonds, between Ireland and Britain.

Vogue Williams is back with three new shows exploring the life of Instagrammers, trial by social media and whether monogamy has a future.

Viewers will aslo be treated to a revealing portrait celebrating the life and career of one of Ireland’s most popular and enduring comedians in Brendan Grace – Funny Man.

