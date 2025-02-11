Play Button
New Era to headline SETU Rag Week

Image: @newea.ire on Instagram
Rachael Dunphy
New Eras are playing SETU Carlow and Waterford's RAG Week.

The Dublin duo will play the Foundry in Carlow on February 15th and Factory in Waterford on February 27th.

Made up of Ben Williams and Karl Durkan, the pair are best known for their song 'Birds in the Sky'.

On their last trip to the South East, they caught up with Megan on Beat's Most Wanted. Listen back to them here.

Tickets are on sale now,  with early bird tickets available here.

Keep up to date with all the latest entertainment news on our website, Beat102103.com. 

