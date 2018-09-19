New Lyons Tea research reveals Ireland’s personali-teas

Lyons Tea has announced the results of new research that exposes how the Irish public like to make their tea.

Each person who participated in the research was asked to describe their perfect cuppa, based on three tea taking pillars; brew time, sugar and milk.

According to the Lyons Tea study, Sligo likes to engage in the dark arts of tea making and takes the strongest cuppa in Ireland, ranking 7.5 for strength on a scale of 10, while Carlow makes their tea pure weak, ranking at 3.6.

Longford leads the way for taking the milkiest tea and at a whopping 10 teaspoons, are perhaps fans of tea flavoured hot milk, rather than a milky brew. While as for Offaly, the people there are tea sweetness personified, taking the most sugar in their tea.

The Lily Whites in Kildare appear to steep their teabag between each sup, given that they like to keep their teabag in a cuppa for 3.5 minutes.

While there are exceptions, generally if you’re particular about how you take your tea, perhaps it would be best to make it yourself when offered a tea on the east coast.

Respondents from Munster admit that when it comes to their tea preference, no cup is complete without lots of sugar.

The province has a huge sweet tooth, taking the most sugar in their tea than any other, with each county favouring a full teaspoon.

For anyone making a cuppa for a person that hails for Munster, understanding the tea-conomics of a perfect cup means knowing that it needs to taste sugary sweet.

If you like your tea how you like the dark and stormy weather that the ‘wesht’ can often be known for, then you’ll like Connacht’s personali-tea.

For this lot, milk and sugar are for the weak, with Sligo taking not just the strongest tea in Ireland, but also the least sugar and they like to brew their tea for over 3 minutes as well.

The further north you go in Ireland, the milkier the tea preference get. Of those surveyed in Ulster, the amount of milk they put into their tea averages at seven teaspoons.

So there you have it, we really do take this tea-making business very seriously.

Research was conducted by surveying 1,001 adults in Ireland, by iReach on behalf of Lyons Tea, in August 2018.

