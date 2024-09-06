Play Button
New over 35's nightclub ‘Let’s Dance’ launches in Dublin

The brand new over 35s nightclub 'Lets Dance'
Lydia Des Dolles
A brand new nightclub exclusively aimed at those aged 35 and over has launched in Dublin this week.

‘Let’s Dance’ will take place every Saturday night at SoHo on D'Olier Street from 5:30pm to 10:30pm.

Everyone will receive a complimentary glass of bubbly on arrival, and attendees can look forward to listening to iconic hits from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s, all mixed by legendary DJs from the last decades of Dublin dance scene.

The dance floor at the soho nightclub

Alongside listening to the songs of your youth, there will also be special guest performers and entertainers to keep craic up to 90, while a stylish lounge area offers a cozy retreat for partygoers to have a little relax and catch up with friends.

Organisers of ‘Let’s Dance’ said the aim is to create a nostalgic yet modern space for people to relive the magic of Dublin’s nightlife.

You can expect a massive dance floor, state-of-the-art sound systems, and a classic 90s/00s vibe, - the whole event is designed for those who want to reconnect with the club scene in a venue that feels like the ones you grew up attending.

If you're over the age limit and looking to meet new people, rekindle old flames, enjoy a night out with peers, all without the hustle of today’s fast-paced nightlife then this is spot for you!

Grab your double denim quick!

Keep up to date with all the latest entertainment news on our website, Beat102103.com.

