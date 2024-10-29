Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

New song featuring Liam Payne to be released

New song featuring Liam Payne to be released
Liam Payne., © PA Archive/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A new single from Liam Payne is to be released, just weeks after his death.

The 31-year-old singer died in Argentina on October 16th after falling from a hotel balcony.

Advertisement

His music collaborator Sam Pounds has announced his new single 'Do No Wrong' will feature Payne's vocals.

In a post on his Instagram story, Pounds said he prays it 'will be a blessing to the world'.

The song is due to be released on Friday, November 1st.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Wexford News 1

Man and woman charged in connection with discovery of body in Wexford

 By Rachael Dunphy
News 2

Popular clothes chain to open store on Carlow/Laois border

 By Dayna Kearney
Sport 3

Goal line clearances a plenty as Wexford bow out of First Division Playoffs - Match Report

 By Odhrán Johnson
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement