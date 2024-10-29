New song featuring Liam Payne to be released

A new single from Liam Payne is to be released, just weeks after his death.

The 31-year-old singer died in Argentina on October 16th after falling from a hotel balcony.

His music collaborator Sam Pounds has announced his new single 'Do No Wrong' will feature Payne's vocals.

In a post on his Instagram story, Pounds said he prays it 'will be a blessing to the world'.

The song is due to be released on Friday, November 1st.

