Niall Horan loves the South East!

It's official, we can claim him as one of our own.

Niall Horan sat down with Beat's Michelle Heffernan to chat about his new single, Heaven and his grá for our little corner of the country.

"Honestly, I love Carlow, I spent all my summers down there when I was younger," the singer told Michelle. It turns out the former One Directioner has close ties to Calrow, and to Bagenalstown, as his mother hails from the Dolmen County.

Niall's new single, Heaven, has just dropped, and Michelle asked him to explain the inspiration behind the song

"I guess the song is basically about not conforming to what society tells us, people tell you, you have to be married by this age, I guess it's me chatting about that and saying, what's going on right now is good, so why ruin it by being pressured."

Niall is embarking on his first festival circuit this year, playing on the main stage at Electric Picnic this summer

I've always wanted to do festivals, I go to a lot of festivals, I absolutely love them, and I think Electric Picnic has become one of Europe's best lineups. I'm really excited."

Niall will be joining his long-time friend and fellow singer Lewis Capaldi at the festival and told Michelle he's looking forward to the antics. "He's unreal that fella," he said.

Listen to the full chat between Niall Horan and Michelle here

Niall Horan's new single Heaven is out now