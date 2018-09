A nightclub in Bristol is set to play nothing but Toto’s hit ‘Africa’ as part of a charity event.

The 1982 track has filled dance floors across the world for decades, but is set for a marathon in the coming weeks.

DJ Michael Savage will have the 1982 hit on repeat for five hours straight, or 70 times back-to-back.

It’s all in aid of Temwa, a Bristol-based charity which supports people in remote, rural areas of northern Malawi.

Share it:













Don't Miss