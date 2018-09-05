Now's your chance to be apart of the first ever Late Late show London broadcast

Those expats wanting to watch the Late Late show live now have their chance as the iconic show is looking for audience members for its’ first-ever London broadcast.

The chat show will be airing from central London on Friday, October 12, with a programme that will celebrate the historic ties between the Irish and their nearest neighbours and the contribution of Irish people to Britain.

Due to the high demand for tickets, a lottery system will be in place to allow a lucky few to get the chance to see host Ryan Tubridy live in action.

Ryan and some special guests will be in London on Friday, October 12 for the historic London show.

Wannabe audience members will be expected to fill out a few short questions about themselves via questionnaire in order to give the Ryan and his team a feel for who’ll be in the studio that night.

Entrants are limited to one application only.

So, what are you waiting for? You’ve got nothing to lose.

Share it:













Don't Miss