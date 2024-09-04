Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Oasis add two new dates to UK leg of reunion tour

Oasis add two new dates to UK leg of reunion tour
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Oasis have announced two extra dates to their UK & Ireland reunion tour.

Two extra dates have been scheduled for Wembley in London to take place in September 2025.

The new dates mean Croke Park will not close out the European leg of what is expected to be a world tour.

The band has announced a change to the ticketing process following an outrage over the initial dates sales at the weekend.

Advertisement

There will be a staggering of the queue with tickets only to be sold to those who have made an application to join a ballot.

In a statement online, the band said: "Two extra Wembley Stadium shows have been added due to phenomenal demand.

"Tickets will be sold by a staggered, invitation-only ballot process.

"Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many UK fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with Ticketmaster. More details to follow."

Advertisement

The extra concerts at Wembley will take place Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th of September 2025.

No extra dates have been added for Croke Park in Dublin... Yet!

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Man in Wexford arrested and deported for illegally living in Ireland

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

Man being questioned after 1.44 million cigarettes seized by Revenue

 By Joleen Murphy
Sport 3

International cycling event Rás na mBan gets underway in Kilkenny

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement