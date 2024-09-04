Oasis add two new dates to UK leg of reunion tour

Oasis have announced two extra dates to their UK & Ireland reunion tour.

Two extra dates have been scheduled for Wembley in London to take place in September 2025.

The new dates mean Croke Park will not close out the European leg of what is expected to be a world tour.

The band has announced a change to the ticketing process following an outrage over the initial dates sales at the weekend.

There will be a staggering of the queue with tickets only to be sold to those who have made an application to join a ballot.

In a statement online, the band said: "Two extra Wembley Stadium shows have been added due to phenomenal demand.

"Tickets will be sold by a staggered, invitation-only ballot process.

"Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many UK fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with Ticketmaster. More details to follow."

The extra concerts at Wembley will take place Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th of September 2025.

No extra dates have been added for Croke Park in Dublin... Yet!

