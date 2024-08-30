Play Button
Oasis pre-sale tickets for Croke Park go on sale at 7pm

Joleen Murphy
Pre-sale tickets for Oasis in Ireland go on sale this evening.

The golden tickets to Croke Park are available from 7pm.

People who are eligible for the pre-sale tickets have all received their codes by now and can avail of the pre-sale online this evening.

The band made the announcement earlier today that all pre-sale codes have been issued.

They say not to worry for fans if they didn't receive one as general sale tickets are available tomorrow morning.

The band is playing 17 gigs across Britain and Ireland next summer.

Two concerts at Croke Park in Dublin have been scheduled as part of the tour.

Oasis will take to the on August 16th and August 17th 2025.

General sale concert tickets for the Oasis reunion tour go on sale tomorrow morning at 8am.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

