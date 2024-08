The news Oasis fans have eagerly been anticipating..... they're coming back.

There will be an Oasis reunion stadium tour next summer which will include two Croke Park dates.

The Gallagher brothers are to let by-gones-be by-gones and play the Dublin stadium the 16 and 17th of August.

Tickets will go on sale this Saturday at 8am.

